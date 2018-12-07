CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Raley’s will be selling its Aisle 1 gas stations to a Southern California-based convenience store operator.

The West Sacramento-based grocery store announced the deal with Anabi Oil on Friday.

Aisle 1 locations will keep their name. Further, a Raley’s representative said customers who have racked up fuel rewards points will be able to continue to accumulate and use those points at the Aisle 1 stations.

Raley’s operates 13 Aisle 1 gas stations – which are located next to Raley’s family of stores – across the region, including Nevada.

 

