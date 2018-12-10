SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Early results of a new study show kids who spent more than two hours a day on screens scored lower on language and thinking tests. And for those with even more screen time — the red flags are there.

Angela Sotgui is already trying to decide how much screen time is okay when her 5-month-old daughter Natalie grows up.

“I would like to stall as long as possible because I can sense that addiction,” Sotgui said.

60 minutes profiled researchers at the National Institutes of Health who found proof that increased screen time is impacting brain development. Brain scans of nine and 10-year-olds, who used screens for more than seven hours a day, show premature thinning of the cortex which speeds up the so-called “maturation process.”

The study also found children who have more than 2 hours of screen time a day scored lower on thinking and language testing.

“I think there’s a recognition from the makers of these successful devices that perhaps there are issues with too much screen time,” said Connie Guglielmo, Editor in Chief of CNET.

Guglielmo says most people working in the tech industry limit the amount of screen time their own children are exposed to —herself included. She says Apple’s new screentime report that allows you to set limits for your kids is an important step for the industry.

But if you’re still wondering how much is too much, Connie says go with your gut.

“Don’t abdicate parenting to any advice, including a smartphone or a tablet,” Guglielmo said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends you avoid using devices with children between 18-24 months, except for video chatting. Children between 2 and 5 years old should not use devices more than an hour a day.

