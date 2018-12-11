  • CBS13On Air

By Steve Large
NATOMAS (CBS13) — Sacramento police are investigating after a deadly shooting on the American River College Natomas Center campus.

Police say a victim was shot and killed in the parking lot outside the Natomas library, which shares space on the college campus. Evidence markers show the area where investigators are meticulously combing this campus turned deadly crime scene.

Police believe the suspect or suspects took off in a vehicle.

“We don’t know what the victim’s relationship is to this area if the victim was visiting or was meeting someone here,” Sacramento police officer Linda Matthew said.

As police descended on the scene, students and teachers inside the American River College Natomas Center received text messages on their phones to shelter in place, and lock their classrooms.

“People from outside were going inside and people in the hallways were like ‘hey what’s going on,’ and then one of the staff said ‘hey everybody go inside the classrooms,’” student Slavic Tyutyunik said.

Despite the urgent warning, classes continued, as police determined no gunman remained on campus.

”They just locked the doors and we took our quiz and once everything was cleared he let us know,” student Juwan Johnson said.

Quizzes inside while a deadly confrontation outside this American River College Natomas Center campus, leaving Sacramento police trying to solve a homicide.

