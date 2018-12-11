  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:zombies

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi Gulf Coast man who rammed vehicles because he thought zombies were chasing him has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Sun Herald reports 32-year-old Shaun Michael Stroud of Kiln pleaded guilty last week to aggravated assault, grand larceny and malicious mischief.

ALSO: How Is Screen Time Affecting The Brains Of Young Kids?

Gulfport police arrested Stroud April 8 after he stole a front-end loader from a recycling center and smashed into at least four cars in a Walmart parking lot, including two with people inside. Stroud’s wild ride ended after he hit a palm tree and got a flat tire.

Stroud told police he thought the world was ending.

shaun michael stroud Man Who Rammed Cars In Parking Lot With Front End Loader While Fleeing ‘Zombies’ Gets 15 Years

(Photo Courtesy: Harrison County Jail)

District Attorney Joel Smith says Stroud was on drugs.

Besides prison, Stroud must pay $41,000 in restitution and spend five years on post-release supervision.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s