DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis police reported Wednesday that there has been a rise in vehicle burglaries in the last month.

Over the past 30 days, police said they have taken 38 vehicle burglary reports. In most cases, officers said the suspect or suspects broke a car window to enter the vehicle.

Most of the reported burglaries happened in the daylight hours, police said.

Officer said many burglaries can be prevented by removing the opportunity to steal valuables from your car. Commonly stolen items include laptops, purses, wallets, gym bags, camera, tools, and all types of currency.

The police department said they cannot tie this surge in vehicle burglaries to a specific reason or person.

Two people have been arrested in connection to a Dec. 3 vehicle burglary. Officers said a witness spotted the burglars in the act and alerted the police.

The incident happened at 5 a.m. on 520 Alvarado in Davis. Officers found the two suspects in the area immediately after the reported burglary.

Alejandro Nunez and Raymond Paz were booked at the Yolo County Jail for burglary and criminal conspiracy.

Davis police ask residents to be alert, aware and to prepare to be a good witness. If you witness suspicious activity, call 911 from your home phone or 530-758-3600 from your cell phone to report it.