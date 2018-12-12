SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 10: Gavin Newsom (R) is sworn in as the 49th Lt. Governor of California by his father William A. Newsom (L) as his wife Jennifer Siebel-Newsom (C) looks on at the California State Capitol on January 10, 2011 in Sacramento, California. Former San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom was sworn in as the 49th Lt. Governor of California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) — Justice William Alfred Newsom III, the father of California Governor-elect Gavin Newsom, has passed away, the Governor-elect’s spokesperson confirms.

In a statement from Nathan Click, spokesperson for the transition of Governor-elect Gavin Newsom, the family confirmed the death of their patriarch.

“The Newsom family is deeply saddened to announce that the Governor-elect’s father – avid environmentalist and retired Justice William Alfred Newsom III – passed away peacefully this morning at 9:59 A.M. at his home in San Francisco. Justice Newsom was a proud, lifelong Californian, a public servant of profound accomplishment and a powerful voice for individual rights and environmental protection.”

The retired judge was appointed to the California Superior Court in 1975 by Governor Jerry Brown. He served in rural Placer County. Then in 1978, he was promoted to the Court of Appeal in San Francisco where he served until 1995.

Brown also issued a statement Wednesday.

“Anne and I extend our deepest condolences to the entire Newsom family. Bill was a longtime friend, a champion of the environment and someone whom I was proud to appoint to the superior court and court of appeal.”

The Governor said Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of Newsom.