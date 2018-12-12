SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS/AP) – California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones says claims from last month’s wildfires already at $9 billion and expected to rise.

State and federal authorities estimated Tuesday the cost to debris from 19,000 homes and businesses destroyed by three California wildfires last month will top $3 billion.

California Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci said the state will manage cleanup contracts. He said he expects the cleanup to begin in January and take about a year to complete. State and federal officials are currently removing hazardous household materials from the damaged properties.

Most of the work will occur in Northern California, where the Camp Fire destroyed the city of Paradise.

