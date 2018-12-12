NATOMAS (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Public Library Director is expressing heartache, sorrow, and shock over the murder of Sacramento librarian Amber Clark.

“She had a great, compelling, I guess I would say, charismatic personality,” Director Rivkah Sass said.

Clark was shot and killed Tuesday night after leaving the North Natomas branch where she was the supervisor. She was shot in the parking lot and died at the scene.

“It’s like losing a member of your family,” Sass said.

A photo posted to the Sacramento Public Library Facebook Page showing Amber Clark wearing a shirt that reads “the future is accessible,” serves as a portrait of her true passion—making learning accessible to all.

“Serving people with special needs,” Sass said. “How do we make the library a more welcoming space.”

Clark’s murder Tuesday night comes as a shocking blow to Sass.

“It’s devastating,” Sass said. “What, why, when, who…I mean, I want to know all those things, and I think we all do.”

Sacramento police say Clark was targeted. They have not released any motive or suspect descriptions.

Sass says the North Natomas Library branch does have private security on-site. The branch also shares space with American River College which has its own police department providing patrols.

“It’s not the place we would expect to have something like that happen,” Sass said.

A murder that’s left a beloved librarian dead, and left her colleagues in disbelief.

“It’s baffling,” Sass said. “That’s what it is.”

The North Natomas branch will reopen Thursday at noon. The Sacramento city-wide library staff will be meeting Friday morning for grief counseling, and to share stories about Clark.

Amber Clark also leaves behind a husband. She was 41 years old.