NATOMAS (CBS13) – The woman killed last night in Natomas is believed to have been targeted in the deadly shooting. The gunman remains on the loose.

The shooting happened around 6:10 pm Tuesday in the parking lot outside of the North Natomas library on Del Paso Road. The library shares a complex with Inderkum High School and American River College. After the gunman shot the woman he took off in a car.

Sacramento PD confirms to CBS13 they are still interviewing witnesses and can’t share the surveillance video just yet.

Last night Officer Linda Matthew said, “We don’t know what the victim’s relationship is to this area if the victim was visiting or was meeting someone here.”

After the shooting American River College and the library were put on lockdown. ARC is open today, as is Inderkum High. The library is closed.

Police have withheld the victim’s identity pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the police dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.