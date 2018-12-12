NATOMAS (CBS13) — The victim of Tuesday night’s deadly shooting outside the North Natomas Library has been identified as Amber Clark, 41. She was a supervisor at the library.

Police are still searching for the shooter. The shooting happened just after 6pm on in a parking lot near the American River College Natomas campus.

That’s on Del Paso Road, right next to Inderkum High School. Clark started her job at the library this March. She had previously worked at the North Highlands branch.

READ: Librarian Amber Clark Identified As North Natomas Murder Victim

The Sacramento Public Library posted a comment on their Facebook page Wednesday saying in part that Clark, “has been a champion for accessibility and inclusion, teaching all of us that we are all people and not defined by our disabilities or differences.”

“We do know that this was not a random act,” said Sgt. Vance Chandler of the Sacramento City Police Department.

He added that their homicide unit is looking through all the evidence available.

“Whether it be evidence on scene. Any witness statements, any potential video surveillance,” he said.

ALSO: Former Kings Executive Pleads Guilty To Fraud Charges In Connection With Naming Rights Deals

They are also looking for anyone who may have seen what happened.

“There were additional witnesses on the scene last night when this incident happened. We are asking those witnesses to please step forward and provide information,” he said.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the police dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.