SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police have made an arrest in the murder of librarian Amber Clark.

Ronald Seay, 56, was arrested less than twelve hours after the shooting occurred on charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle. He was arrested in the Alberta in Natomas.

Clark was shot and killed in the library parking lot Tuesday evening a little after 6pm, right after she had gotten off work.

On Thursday, police said they charged the suspect with homicide around 4 p.m.

Police said that the suspect lived within a few miles of the library. On Oct. 13, police had contact with the suspect at the North Natomas library when he caused a disturbance. Officers confirmed that Clark was at the library at that time working as a supervisor.

Based on their investigation so far, police believe that the disturbance on Oct. 13 was the only contact Clark and Seay had. Officers also said that Seay was issued a no trespass order after the disturbance.

RELATED: Patrons, Librarians Remember Murdered Amber Clark

Officers have recovered firearms in their investigation. They said the victim was shot multiple times and a handgun was used in the shooting.

Officers said that Seay is the only suspect at this time, but they are not ruling anything out at this time in the investigation.

Clark had been with the Sacramento County library system for three years and was promoted each year she was there. She was a beloved former high school English teacher who was passionate about literacy and serving her community, especially those with special needs.

Rivkah Sass, the Sacramento County Library Director, said “She had a great compelling personality because she felt so deeply about the work she did. She was fierce — she did not suffer fools gladly. She knew what she wanted and she was very direct with people. She wanted to make sure that staff felt comfortable and safe and that services we offered really met the community’s needs.”

Police are continuing to interview witnesses and are asking additional witnesses to come forward and contact the Sacramento Police Department.