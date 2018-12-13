WOODLAND (CBS13) — The man charged in the murder of two Woodland teens has been sentenced to life in prison without the option for parole.

A Woodland judge denied David Froste’s motion for a new trial after he was found guilty for the first-degree murder of Elijah Moore, second-degree murder of Enrique Rios, and kidnapping on Nov. 13.

Froste was sentenced to life without parole on the first-degree murder charge and to 23 years to life on the second-degree murder charge.

He was charged with murder, accessory to a felony, kidnapping, and enhancements for use of a deadly weapon, committing multiple murders, and committing a murder during the commission of a kidnapping after the disappearance of two Yolo County teenagers.

The case goes back to the fall of 2016 when 16-year-old Rios and 17-year-old Moore were reported missing within weeks of each other. Detectives believe Rios and Moore were murdered after a drug deal had gone wrong.

Rios and Moore’s bodies have not been found.