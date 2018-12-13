SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Unified School District discussed a budget plan Thursday as leaders acknowledged the district could go bankrupt by next November.

The meeting was held at the district’s Serna center. Leaders discussed a proposal from the Sacramento City Teachers Association to save $60 million, cutting health care spending and keeping benefits.

The Teachers Association said they believe it’s their responsibility to “try to offer real solutions to the sac city’s budget fiasco.”

The state Fiscal Crisis Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) was present at the meeting and acknowledge the district was going to run out of money by next year.

No decision was made on Thursday, the meeting was mainly for the presentation of the current budget problems.

FCMAT warned the district that there is no time to waste. They must take immediate action to implement cost-saving measures into multiple areas of the district.

