AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies in Amador County are looking for a woman who used hundreds of $1 bills that were stolen from a bar in November.

More than 200 of the bills were reportedly spent at a Walmart in Citrus Heights.

Deputies hope someone is able to help them identify the woman seen in this surveillance video.

The burglary at Drytown Bar happened on November 23. Suspects stole approximately 600 $1 bills that were tacked to the bar’s ceiling as well as four guitars from the bar’s stage.