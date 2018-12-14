  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – PG&E is asking state regulators to let it pass on the cost of wildfire prevention to its customers.

The utility is asking for a rate hike in order to raise $1 billion over two years. Some of the money would go toward executive pay and some would go toward tree and pole maintenance.

The company says none of the money would be used to pay claims for the Camp Fire.

Average PG&E bills would increase by about $10 a month in 2020. Public hearings will be held before a decision is made.

