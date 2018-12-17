  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:burglary, Modesto
(Modesto Police Department)

MODESTO (CBS13) — Police are searching for two suspects that forced their way into a residence Monday morning.

The Modesto Police Department said two men entered a residence in the Lakewood/Scenic Avenue area by forcing their way through a locked door.

Officers said that the break-in triggered an alarm and the suspects left without taking any property from the residence.

The police warned that the public is on the lookout for the two men or any suspicious activity in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636

