ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Two people were found shot dead in a car in Elk Grove on Sunday.

The scene was on Elk Grove Boulevard, near Interstate 5.

Police say the calls to 911 came in shortly after midnight on Sunday. A woman was found lying in the road next to a car and a man was in the passenger seat. Both were shot dead.

Investigators think the incident was a murder-suicide. They believe there are no outstanding suspects.