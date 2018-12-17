Danger on the street. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people are dead after a multi-car crash on Riego Road in Sutter County Monday, CHP confirms.

Officers said the collision happened just after 4:20 p.m. Monday when a 47-year-old female driving a 2017 Hyundai Tucson drifted onto the right shoulder of Riego Road then suddenly veered back and forth into the westbound lane.

As the Hyundai, which was traveling eastbound on Reigo Road, veered back and forth from the shoulder into the westbound lane, it came in contact with a 2001 Ford F350 traveling west. Officers said the front of the Hyundai collided with the front of the truck.

At that time, a third vehicle, which was traveling behind the Hyundai, struck the Hyundai. That vehicle was driven by a 53-year-old male.

CHP said the Hyundai and the third vehicle, a 2018 Toyota Corolla, sustained major damage and ended up blocking both lanes of Riego Road.

The Ford F350 also sustained major damage and came to rest on the right should of the westbound lanes.

The drivers of the Hyundai and the Toyota, a 47-year-old woman from Yuba City and a 53-year-old man from Roseville respectively, were pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

The driver of the Ford F350, an 18-year-old Brycen Benedict from Oroville, sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The cause of this incident is still under investigation by Yuba-Sutter CHP. The identity of the victims has not yet been released.