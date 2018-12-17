The Texas family were on their way to visit the girl’s grandmother in Virginia.

The flight made a stop at O’Hare in Chicago, Bennett said. Now she’s hoping between the three airport’s lost-and-founds and other passengers, they can be reunited with the stuffed animal named Pepper.

Katherine said her daughter Margaret has had Pepper for five years.

The 5-year-old Pepper is six-inches long — so Bennett said she knows it’s a long shot.

Reagan Airport did see the tweet and said they would be looking and asked for others on Twitter to tell them if they spotted Pepper.

We are on the hunt for a missing stuffed kitten! If you've seen her, please let us know! https://t.co/4JhGghibgy — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) December 17, 2018

If you find the kitten, let Reagan Airport officials know or tweet Katherine or email her, keb22032@gmail.com

