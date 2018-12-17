  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Golden 1 Center, Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was arrested for allegedly pushing another man over the railing at Friday’s Kings game, causing him serious injuries.

Around 9 p.m. the suspect, 39-year-old Douglas Zeidman got into a fight with the victim at Golden 1 Center.  Zeidman allegedly pushed the victim over the railing, causing him to fall 10 feet and land headfirst on the floor below, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Zeidman was arrested for felony assault.

Police say both men were intoxicated at the time.

 

 

