  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:College Football, Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento State’s new head football coach is a familiar name to many around the region.

University of Utah’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Troy Taylor was named as Sac State’s new head coach on Monday.

Taylor’s resume includes several stops at local high school programs – including stints at Casa Roble, Christian Brothers and Folsom High.

“With the hiring of Troy Taylor, the Hornets have an offensive guru who, I believe, will take the football team to the playoffs and beyond in the passing-minded Big Sky Conference,” Sacramento State President Robert S. Nelsen said in a statement announcing the hiring.

Taylor replaces Jody Sears, who was fired this past season after going 20-35 in five years with the Hornets.

A press conference to officially introduce Taylor will happen later in the week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s