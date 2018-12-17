SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento State’s new head football coach is a familiar name to many around the region.

University of Utah’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Troy Taylor was named as Sac State’s new head coach on Monday.

Taylor’s resume includes several stops at local high school programs – including stints at Casa Roble, Christian Brothers and Folsom High.

We are excited to announce Troy Taylor as the 11th head football coach in Hornet history. #StingersUp https://t.co/IrlAplCIlj — Sac State Football (@SacHornetsFB) December 17, 2018

“With the hiring of Troy Taylor, the Hornets have an offensive guru who, I believe, will take the football team to the playoffs and beyond in the passing-minded Big Sky Conference,” Sacramento State President Robert S. Nelsen said in a statement announcing the hiring.

Taylor replaces Jody Sears, who was fired this past season after going 20-35 in five years with the Hornets.

A press conference to officially introduce Taylor will happen later in the week.