EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A Placerville man is under arrest facing an attempted murder charge after detectives say he shot his girlfriend in the back.

The incident happened on Sunday. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home along Swansboro Road to investigate a reported accidental shooting.

A caller said he had accidentally shot his girlfriend in the back. At the scene, deputies found a woman on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies say the person who made the 911 call was 38-year-old Placerville resident Michael Spiller. After being interviewed by detectives, Spiller was arrested and booked into El Dorado County Jail.

Spiller is facing a charge of attempted murder.

The woman’s name has not been released. Detectives have not commented on her current condition.