SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A woman was found guilty of felony child abuse after she threw a five-month-old baby onto a couch in 2016, the Solano County District Attorney said.

The jury found Chole James guilty of personally inflicting great bodily injury to a child under the age of five and felony child abuse.

Officials said James was babysitting an infant on June 13, 2016, when she threw the baby boy onto a couch. The baby then bounced off the couch and hit its head on a brick hearth adjacent to the couch.

The baby sustained three skull fractures and had to undergo extensive surgery to fix the damage. Luckily, the DA says the child has since healed from his injuries.

James faces a maximum sentence of 18 years in prison. She was also found to have a prior conviction for residential burglary.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2019.