FORESTHILL (CBS13) – A man barricaded in his car prompted several nearby schools to go on precautionary lockdown Wednesday morning.

The scene was on Foresthill Road at Moshiron Drive.

Placer County authorities have not commented on what led up to the man barricading himself.

Both directions of Foresthill Road are closed. Several schools in the nearby area – including Foreshill High School, Foresthill Charter and Foresthill Elementary – were on precautionary lockdown.

A little after 10:30 a.m., authorities announced the man had been taken into custody.

The man’s name has not been released at this point.