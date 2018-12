ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A deadly crash blocked lanes on Highway 99 near Elk Grove early Wednesday morning.

The scene is along northbound Highway 99 between Sheldon Road and Laguna Boulevard.

One SUV and two semi trucks were involved in the crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. At least one person has died after the crash, authorities say.

All lanes of northbound Highway 99 were reopened just before 6 a.m., according to Caltrans.