MODESTO (CBS13) — A mother barricaded herself inside her bathroom with her three-year-old son as robbers demanded money and jewelry Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday at a home on the 1800 block of Chesapeake Avenue in Southwest Modesto.

Police say the woman saw on her video security monitor that her front screen door was open. When she went to close it, a young lady appeared, demanding to use her phone.

A few more people then came into view and began yelling at the resident to give them money and jewelry.

The suspects eventually made their way into the house and the woman called police while using her feet to keep the bathroom door shut.

When officers arrived, they arrested three people including 20-year-old Jhordan Spain, 19-year-old Lucia Gomez, and 18-year-old Anthony Hickman.

Three minors, a 16-year-old boy and girl and a 14-year-old boy, were also taken into custody. Officers said all of the people taken into custody were from the Bay Area.

The group reportedly stole about 40 pounds of marijuana from the house as well as rings and several watches.