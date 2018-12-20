Filed Under:Calaveras County

COPPEROPOLIS (CBS13) – A man and woman suspected of squatting in a Calaveras County home have been arrested, authorities say.

The arrests happened on Monday. According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, deputies started investigating a home along the 4000 block of Edgewater Court in Copperopolis after getting a report about possible squatters.

Deputies called the homeowner and confirmed that no one was supposed to be in the home.

The two suspects arrested for squatting at a Copperopolis home. (Credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office)

Early Monday morning, deputies surrounded the home – where two people were asleep inside. The deputies then started commanding the suspects to come out.

Eventually, after getting no response, deputies went into the home and arrested the two suspects – 44-year-old Copperopolis resident Larry Vannatta and 45-year-old Angels Camp resident Cathryn Walter.

Deputies say the Vannatta and Walter had been living in the home. Further, the homeowner’s truck was found in the home’s garage loaded with stolen property.

Vannatta and Walter are now facing several theft, conspiracy and possession of controlled substances charges.

