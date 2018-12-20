FOLSOM (CBS13) — Thieves are targeting upscale neighborhoods, breaking in, and taking off with valuables and there’s a unique pattern emerging from these crimes.

“It is pretty bold what they’re doing,” said Navit Mangat.

He is one of the latest Folsom homeowners targeted in a Christmas time crime wave.

“The master bedroom was ransacked, mattress flipped, drawers clothes everywhere,” he said.

Police believe these burglaries are connected based on the way thieves are carrying out these crimes. In just a week there have been more than a half a dozen break-ins, three happened in just one night.

“It’s very freaky. This doesn’t happen around here, we’ve never heard of anything like this,” said Julie Cardwell, her next door neighbor’s house was burglarized on Saturday.

Police are releasing few details about the series of crimes, but CBS13 has learned that the one or more suspects have a very specific way they’re breaking in.

“Climbed over the back fence, used some pillows for noise and broke through and took some personal items and ransacked the house,” Cardwell said.

In nearly every case the victims home backs up to a trail or greenway and the backyard glass doors shattered.

“I never took into account they’d come from the back from a busy road,” Mangat said.

Hitting one neighborhood after another the thieves took jewelry, electronics, a gun, and even Christmas presents.

“They unwrapped one and saw what was inside and they apparently didn’t like it,” Mangat said.

Mangat has a house alarm, but the thieves were in and out before officers arrived. He’s now taking extra steps to increase security and installing cameras.

A holiday hassle for homeowners who’ve been hit and an extra worry for those trying to keep their neighborhoods safe.

“It makes me angry that this happened, that feeling of violation,” Mangat said.

These burglaries are under investigation. At this point, police aren’t releasing any details about any suspect description or even how many people may be involved.