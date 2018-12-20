ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Elk Grove will be getting their first hospital that will cost approximately $750 million.

California Northstate University announced Thursday that they will open a teaching hospital next to their campus. City officials say the new medical center will bring in 1,400 new jobs to the area.

Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly explained at a press conference that the hospital plans on training the next generation of doctors.

“California Northstate University has been a strong community partner in Elk Grove for years,” said Ly. “We are excited about the potential that this project has for generating improved access to health care for our residents and more jobs within our community. With a population expected to exceed 200,000 residents within the next ten years, it’s time for Elk Grove to have its own hospital.”

University officials say construction for the new hospital could begin as early as next year.

Plans call for a state-of-the-art, architecturally distinct, 250-bed teaching hospital that includes a level two trauma center. The “CNU Medical Center” would become part of the regional service network. The project would be constructed on 11 acres presently zoned for retail that CNU acquired in 2017. Project review is expected to begin by the City and other agencies after the holidays.