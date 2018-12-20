  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Camp Fire, Paradise

PARADISE (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric says it has restored power interrupted by a wildfire six weeks ago to all customers able to receive it.

PG&E said Wednesday the last of about 10,000 residents of Paradise and the surrounding area that lost electricity on Nov. 8 had their power restored by Sunday night. The San Francisco-based utility said it still working to restore natural gas service to many customers.

PG&E also said it is impossible to provide service to customers in remote areas who lost power during the state’s deadliest wildfire. Officials are investigating whether PG&E’s equipment started the wildfire that leveled Paradise, killed at least 86 people and destroyed close to 15,000 homes.

PG&E told regulators that a high-voltage power line malfunctioned near the fire’s origin.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s