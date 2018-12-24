CHICO (CBS13) – Some people who are displaced by the Camp Fire may be staying in temporary housing, while others are staying with friends and family.

We take a look at how “home for the holidays” has taken on a whole new meaning this year.

“It’s like oh, I’m on an extended visit with my son and his family and it’s like OK. We’re just going to pack up and go home. But wait…it’s not there,” said Karen Eppenbach.

Fresh baked cookies are on the counter, and grandchildren are running around. Karen Eppenbach reflects on how different this Christmas is.

“It’s made me realize what’s really important. And what’s really important is family and friends. And love,” she said.

Karen and her husband, Don, lost their Paradise home to the Camp Fire. They’re now joining their son’s family of six in Chico.

“There’s more stockings and I get to see my grandma and grandpa more,” said one of Karen’s grandchildren.

More stockings mean more quality time, but how much time they will be staying at their son’s home in Chico is unknown.

“The one apartment complex we really like, they’re saying we don’t know…it could be anytime. But then realistically, it could be until April, so…,” she said.

But Karen is keeping a positive state of mind.

“It’s kind of interesting, all of a sudden not having all this stuff is actually kind of liberating,” she said.

And despite all the loss, her heart is full.

“Dealing with all of all that all through the Christmas holiday, it doesn’t matter if you celebrate Hanukkah or Christmas or what. It’s like the spirit is there,” she said.