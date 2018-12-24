PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – She was caring for her baby in the back seat when police say a man jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off with the mother and child in the car.

It all happened just before 5 p.m. on Friday near a Plaid Pantry at Northeast 60th and Halsey Street.

Susan Kay says it was supposed to be quick stop that evening.

She and her boyfriend pulled over near the Plaid Pantry.

Her boyfriend went inside to get a drink as Kay cared for her 11-month-old daughter Jaeda in the backseat.

The car was still running.

“About two minutes later some random stranger just jumps in my car and starts to put it in reverse to drive away. And I said ‘excuse me what are you doing? This is my car,’ and he said ‘I’m running from the police they’re trying to kill me please just let me use your car to get away’ and I’m like no,” Kay said.

But that driver didn’t take no for an answer.

“The whole time he’s driving I’m arguing with him – ‘please stop my car, please pull over’ we almost hit a few cars. I’m just like holding onto her and just you know praying hoping you know that nothing happens,” Kay said. “He’s like ‘shut the baby up, shut the baby up’ and I’m like ‘she’s not going to stop you’re a stranger in our car.’”

Kay says the suspect continued to drive but eventually stopped, got out and ran at Northeast 92nd Avenue and Russell Street.

Then she drove the car to a Fred Meyer gas station at 92nd and Halsey Street where she called police and family to tell them what had just happened to the two of them.

She says the suspect never threatened her with a weapon and she never saw one.

But that uncertainty is what kept her up all night and she’s thankful to be home with her two girls for the holidays.

“That’s not no way to run from the police, you don’t take a mom and baby in a car for a crazy ride,” Kay said. “It’s scary but you know I’m also thankful we’re OK because it could’ve been worse.”

Police say the suspect is described as a black man in his 20s to 30s, tall with a thin build wearing a jacket, white flat brim hat, blue jeans and a black backpack.

If you know anything regarding this case, contact the Portland Police Bureau.

