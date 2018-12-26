White pad next to a manometer to measure blood pressure and a stethoscope in a hospital, conceptual image

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A child has died from the flu in Stanislaus County, making this the first flu-related death in the county this season.

Flu illnesses can range from mild to severe, and symptoms can include fever, dry cough, and a sore throat. Health officials urge anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms to call their doctor if they are experiencing serious symptoms, have trouble breathing, are pregnant, or have underlying medical conditions.

“This is a very sad reminder that flu is unpredictable and can be deadly,” said Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, the Stanislaus County Public Health Officer.

The Stanislaus County Public Health department encouraged residents to take the following actions to fight the flu:

Get your flu shot. The CDC recommends getting a flu shot for everyone six months or older.

Avoid close contact with sick people

Wash your hands often

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may have germs

Limit contact with others if you become sick

Take flu antiviral drugs if your doctor prescribes them

For more information, you can visit http://www.stanemergency.org/diseases/coldsflu and https://vaccinefinder.org