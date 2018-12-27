SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police say multiple fights broke out inside Arden Fair Mall in a chaotic series of events just before closing on Wednesday.

The Sacramento Police Department says they already had an extra presence at the mall that day because of problems in years past on the day after Christmas. The mall was already slated to close early at 6 p.m., as well.

However, police say that minutes before the mall was set to close, multiple fights broke out inside.

The fights resulted in 10 people being detained.

But the incidents weren’t over. Just after the mall closed, police say about 100 juveniles swarmed the parking lot – jumping on two cars, smashing one roof.

Officers formed a skirmish line and were able to move the group to Arden Way.

A security guard was assaulted by the crowd, suffering facial injuries, while the group was being moved, police say.

No one was arrested in connection to the incident, but officers are going through surveillance footage and will continue to investigate and see if any charges will eventually be brought.