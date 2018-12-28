PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Search and rescue crews search a property that was destroyed by the Camp Fire for human remains on November 22, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity the Camp Fire ripped through the town of Paradise charring over 150,000 acres, killed at least 83 people and has destroyed over 18,000 homes and businesses. The fire is currently at 85 percent containment and hundreds of people still remain missing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The state’s top prosecutor could charge PG&E with manslaughter if responsible for California’s deadly wildfires.

It came out during a federal hearing tied to the San Bruno Explosion.

“If PG&E caused any of the fires, the investigation would have to extend into PG&E’s operations, maintenance, and safety practices to determine whether criminal statutes were violated,” Deputy Attorney General Nicholas Fogg wrote to U.S. Court Judge William Alsup.

PG&E reported problems with its powerlines before the Camp Fire broke out in Butte County. It’s the deadliest fire in State History.

The utility released a statement Friday in response to the AG’s amicus brief.

“PG&E’s most important responsibility is public and workforce safety. Our focus continues to be on assessing our infrastructure to further enhance safety and helping our customers continue to recover and rebuild. Throughout our service area, we are committed to doing everything we can to help further reduce the risk of wildfire.”