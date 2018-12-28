CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Authorities say a driver who struck a skateboarder in Citrus Heights, then took off with her in his car, is facing DUI and kidnapping charges.

Citrus Heights police say the incident happened a little after 5:30 p.m. Thursday near Auburn Boulevard and Charwood Lane.

Officers responded to the scene to investigate a report of a collision involving a car and a skateboarder. However, all officers could find at the scene were the skateboarder’s shoes.

A few minutes later, a woman called 911 to report that she was involved in a collision but didn’t know where she was. It took an additional caller to help police zero-in on her along the 6900 block of Mariposa Avenue.

The woman, 27, was soon found inside a sedan. The driver had taken off. Investigators say the woman looked to have been hit by the car, throwing her through the windshield and into the passenger seat. She’s believed to be the skateboarder hit in the first reported incident.

Searching the area, officers found the suspected driver – 27-year-old Sacramento resident Angel Huerta – nearby. He had injuries consistent with being in a crash, officers say.

Police say they believe Huerta, who was driving under the influence, hit the skateboarder and fled the scene with her inside the car before he finally pulled over and bolted.

Huerta is now facing felony DUI, hit and run, kidnapping and a parole violation charges.

The woman, whose name has not been released, suffered major injuries but is expected to survive.