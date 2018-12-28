RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — It was just after 11:15 Friday morning when Sacramento County Sheriff’s officials say the suspect’s car pulled alongside the victim’s car traveling east on highway 50 and fired shots inside.

A woman riding in the passenger’s seat was struck at least once in the upper body. The shots caused the driver to crash the car near the Mather Field Rd Exit.

“We believe that this victim or the occupants within the vehicle were targeted, but we don’t yet know the motive or why they were targeted,” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

READ: With New Law Changing Pet Custody, Who Gets The Dog In The Divorce?

The woman was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. Highway 50 was shut down for two hours during the investigation.

“I was coming from North Sacramento and the traffic was horrific,” said driver Toni Brown who was caught in the resulting traffic jam. I saw multiple officers, the police department, the sheriff’s department, as well as highway patrol.”

ALSO: Sheriff’s Department Releases Footage Of Officer-Involved Shooting In Natomas FoodMaxx

But she had no idea someone had been shot. Sheriff’s investigators are now actively searching for the suspects.

“It’s certainly very concerning for us and something we do take very seriously, and we have detectives working this as we speak,” Hampton said.

Sheriff’s investigators are looking at all possible motives, including the shooting being gang related. They have yet to release a description of the suspect’s car but would like any witnesses to the shooting to come forward.