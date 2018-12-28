EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Detectives say the death of a 60-year-old woman in El Dorado County has been deemed a homicide.

Helen Hoover was found dead in her home on Dec. 18. Detectives didn’t find any forced entry into home, but her car was missing.

An autopsy has found that Hoover died from blunt force trauma, changing the investigation from a suspicious death to a homicide.

Detectives say Hoover last talked to her friends and family on Nov. 29. Detectives are hoping to try and find out where Hoover was between that day and the day she was found dead.

Hoover’s car – a 2017 Nissan 370Z with the California plate number 8CSX032 – is also still missing.

Anyone with information relevant to the case or who sees Hoover’s car is asked to contact detectives at (530) 621-6600.