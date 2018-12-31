ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police have arrested two suspects for a shooting in a WinCo parking lot that happened Friday morning.

The Elk Grove Police Department said that one suspect, a 17-year-old from Sacramento turned himself in on Sunday. With help from the Sacramento Police Department, officers arrested 21-year-old Davonntay Jones-Carnes of Elk Grove in the La Riveria Drive area of Sacramento Monday.

Jones-Carnes and the juvenile have booth been charged with attempted murder and conspiracy for the incident early Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. when both suspects were exiting the WinCo Foods at 8142 Sheldon Road in Elk Grove.

The suspects reportedly had a brief verbal exchange with the victim before the victim and his friends began walking to their vehicle in the middle of the parking lot. The suspects then got into a white Toyota sedan and drove toward the victim and his group.

The sedan stopped and then the driver exited the vehicle, pointed a handgun at the victim, and shot him, police said.

The victim is a 15-year-old male. Police said the victim was in stable condition Friday and is expected to survive.

After shooting the victim, the suspects reportedly got into the car and fled through the parking lot.