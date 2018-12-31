Mexican Gold Tequila shots with lime and salt on wooden table over black background

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — One Florida New Year’s Eve party is going to have to do something other than tequila shots.

Sheriff’s deputies in Florida have recovered a half-million dollars in stolen Patron tequila.

Hillsborough Sheriff’s spokesman Danny Alvarez said in a news release that on Sunday night a truck driver hauling the load of tequila had stopped for dinner at the Tampa Truck Stop when he noticed the trailer was no longer attached to his truck.

Alvarez says the whole load of tequila was worth $507,105.

