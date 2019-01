SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/CBS News) — A new state law taking effect Tuesday will put a leash on pet store sales, making California the first state to ban retail sales of cats, dogs and rabbits in an effort to crack down on breeding mills.

Pet stores will also have to maintain records for where each of those animals came from, and must include that information on their cages or enclosures. Store operators will face a $500 fine for any violation of the law.

