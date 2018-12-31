SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With fights breaking out involving hundreds of teens, Arden Mall shoppers went running for the exits Saturday night. And it was during the chaos that Keyona Tiller says her 2-year-old son, T’Kai, suffered a broken leg.

“That’s where he broke it at right here,” Tiller said, pointing to the X-ray. Tiller wasn’t there when it happened, but says T’Kai was in the arms of her sister at the time and mall officials told her they have the incident on security video. “So she’s running with them like this, and then boom, she fell. I don’t know if she tripped, or if somebody bumped her,” she said.

After getting the call she immediately took T’Kai to the hospital. “So we get the results back. It’s a broken leg! And I’m like, what the heck!?”

Tiller now is demanding changes. She filed a report with the hospital, the mall, and Sacramento Police. She says the mall should be held responsible for failing to keep people safe. “And it’s like scary because you can’t bring your family out in public to go shopping at a mall, enjoying themselves, without somebody getting hurt, somebody getting shot, somebody fighting, pulling out a gun, somebody gang banging up there.”

No guns were found last night and mall officials say they plan to meet with the mayor’s office to come up with a long term plan. Tiller says she’s already got suggestions. “Teenagers, they need to be with they parent,” she said. “I think they need some metal detectors.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg released the following statement on Twitter:

“In light of the unacceptable events of the past few days, it may be necessary to at least temporarily require that people under 18 be accompanied by a parent or guardian when visiting ⁦@ArdenFair⁩.”

Tiller says she’s looking into hiring an attorney but for now just wants to see safety improvements at the mall.