CATHEDRAL CITY (CBS13) – A suspected hit-and-run driver was arrested after getting himself into an embarrassing predicament.

According to the CHP in Central Los Angeles, the suspect had fled a hit-and-run crash and drove to a gate community. He was trying to punch his code into the keypad, when he leaned too far out of his truck and fell out the window.

When your DUI & fleeing from a Hit&Run. Then you lean over to the gate keypad, you fall over & your foot gets stuck in the steering wheel. Because your unable to help yourself, Cathedral City PD arrive, assist & take you to jail for DUI & Hit&Run pic.twitter.com/fD99dY3NIe — CHP Central LA (@CHPCentralLA) January 1, 2019

He got his foot stuck in the steering wheel, causing him to dangle headfirst between the truck and the wall. He was unable to get free.

Police arrested the man and booked him into jail on charges of driving under the influence.