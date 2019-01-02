DAVIS (CBS13) – Dozens of people were evacuated after a fire at a Davis apartment complex on Tuesday.

The incident happened Tuesday evening at an apartment complex along Glacier Drive. Officials say firefighters who first responded to the scene saw the roof of the building was on fire.

The fire went to three alarms. Units from Woodland, West Sacramento, Dixon, Vacaville and Winters helped in the firefight.

A total of eight units of the apartment complex were affected, officials say, leaving 33 people displaced.

Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.