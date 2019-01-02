California Sno-ParksSee where you can play in the snow in the Sierra
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) – Dozens of people were evacuated after a fire at a Davis apartment complex on Tuesday.

The incident happened Tuesday evening at an apartment complex along Glacier Drive. Officials say firefighters who first responded to the scene saw the roof of the building was on fire.

The fire went to three alarms. Units from Woodland, West Sacramento, Dixon, Vacaville and Winters helped in the firefight.

A total of eight units of the apartment complex were affected, officials say, leaving 33 people displaced.

Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s