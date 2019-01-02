SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed and was submerged into the American River near Discovery Park.

The small plane was designed to land in the water, according to Sacramento Fire officials. However, something went wrong and plane crashed into the water and was submerged.

Advisory: a small two seat aircraft crashed into the American River just East of Interstate 5 and Discovery Park. 2 patients, Male and Female, were transported to a local trauma hospital. Multiple cooperating agencies on scene to deal with removal and investigation. pic.twitter.com/8TwgPgQmic — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) January 2, 2019

Two people, a man and woman, were on board the plane. One was able to get out, while the other had be extricated by first responders. Both were taken to the hospital.

Crews are now working to fish the plane out of the water. With the plane leaking fuel, officials say the incident could turn into a Hazmat situation as well.

More information to come.