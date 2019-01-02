LOOMIS (CBS13) – Authorities are crediting a CCW holder with helping stop the violent assault of a Raley’s security guard.

The incident happened Sunday night at the Raley’s grocery store in Loomis.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Brandon Smith and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Elizabeth Almand, were reportedly seen shoplifting from the store. A loss prevention employee confronted the couple – starting a fight between the guard and Smith.

Smith is suspected of pulling out a knife and cutting the guard’s finger. A struggle ensued and Almand is suspected of taking the knife.

At some point during the struggle, Smith reportedly shouted for Almand to stab the employee. This prompted a Good Samaritan to intervene.

The Good Samaritan was a registered CCW holder out of Calaveras County. He Yelled at Almand to drop the knife and she did; he also blocked her from getting the knife back before law enforcement officers could show up.

Both Smith and Almand were soon arrested. Deputies reportedly found about $50 worth of items stolen from the store.

The pair is now facing numerous charges, including robbery, conspiracy and assault with a deadly weapon.