SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man has apparently taken his own life after stabbing a woman in an apparent domestic violence incident early Wednesday morning.

The scene is off Montreux Way off Vintage Park Drive.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the scene around 6 a.m. to investigate a reported stabbing.

A woman believed to be in her 50s was found at the scene. The knife still protruding from her chest, officials say, and she was rushed to the hospital.

Deputies were soon making announcements towards the house. An elderly woman emerged from the house; she was unharmed.

Eventually, deputies moved in and found the suspect – believed to be the stabbing victim’s husband – dead. Investigators believe he took his own life.

Investigators are still trying to figure exactly what happened, but they believe the incident is domestic violence related.