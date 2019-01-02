NEWMAN (CBS13) – The man accused of shooting and killing Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh the day after Christmas is being charged with murder with a special circumstance, along with two enhancements.
Gustavo Perez Arriaga is being arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Stanislaus County.
The District Attorney released the charging document today. It says:
“On or about December 26, 2018, defendant did commit a felony, MURDER, violation of Section 187(a) of the California Penal Code, in that the defendant did willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously and with malice aforethought murder NEWMAN POLICE CORPORAL RONIL SINGH, a human being.
SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCE: At the time he was murdered, NEWMAN POLICE CORPORAL RONIL SINGH was a sworn police officer acting in the performance of his duties and defendant knew and reasonably should have known that the victim was a sworn peace officer acting in the performance of his duties, in violation of Penal Code section 190.2(a) (7).
ENHANCEMENT: It is further alleged that the defendant acted intentionally, deliberately and with premeditation.
ENHANCEMENT: During the commission of the above charged offense, defendant personally and intentionally discharged a firearm and proximately caused great bodily injury or death to another person, to wit, NEWMAN POLICE CORPORAL RONIL SINGH, in violation of Section 12022.53(d) of the California Penal Code.
NOTICE: It is further alleged, pursuant to Penal Code Section 1170(h) (3) and 1170(f) that the defendant GUSTAVO PEREZ ARRIAGA, is not eligible to be sentenced to a term of imprisonment in the county jail on an executed sentence. This allegation is not subject to dismissal pursuant to Penal Code Section 1385.”