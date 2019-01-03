WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS13) — Josh Harder, the newly elected Democratic congressman from Turlock, took the oath of office today to begin his term in the 116th Congress.

Harder was joined by his wife and family in the nation’s capital. He will represent the Central Valley in Congress.

The congressman won the seat in the House over Republican incumbent Jeff Denham. The race was so close it was not called until a week after election day, on Nov. 13.

RELATED: Rep. Jeff Denham Could Be Next Interior Secretary; Delta Water Advocates Worry

Harder, 32, a venture capitalist, had anchored his campaign to Denham’s vote against the Affordable Care Act while arguing that he would push for universal health care in Congress. He also argued that Denham and other Washington Republicans ignored poverty and health care in the agricultural 10th District in California’s Central Valley.