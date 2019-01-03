Filed Under:Josh Harder
(Source: Office of Congressman Josh Harder)

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS13) — Josh Harder, the newly elected Democratic congressman from Turlock, took the oath of office today to begin his term in the 116th Congress.

Harder was joined by his wife and family in the nation’s capital. He will represent the Central Valley in Congress.

harder and wife Central Valley Congressman Josh Harder Sworn In To 116th Congress

(Source: Office of Congressman Josh Harder)

The congressman won the seat in the House over Republican incumbent Jeff Denham. The race was so close it was not called until a week after election day, on Nov. 13.

RELATED: Rep. Jeff Denham Could Be Next Interior Secretary; Delta Water Advocates Worry

Harder, 32, a venture capitalist, had anchored his campaign to Denham’s vote against the Affordable Care Act while arguing that he would push for universal health care in Congress. He also argued that Denham and other Washington Republicans ignored poverty and health care in the agricultural 10th District in California’s Central Valley.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s