AUBURN (CBS13) – Placer County air operations deputies decided to give a lost dog they found a little bit of special treatment.

The sheriff’s department says air ops deputies spotted a lost Jack Russel Terrier named Dallas running down the runway at the Auburn Airport.

Dallas, a 15-year old Jack Russel Terrier, found by Air Ops deputies, running down the runway at the Auburn Airport.🚁

Dallas got a tour of the hangar and even got to sit in the co-pilot seat! Dallas’s family is new to the area, but we helped reconnect her with her owner. pic.twitter.com/BJ1ZtTkoym — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 3, 2019

Deputies were able to chase Dallas down and get him to safety.

The 15-year-old dog was then treated to special tour of the hangar – and even got to sit in the co-pilot seat of Placer Sheriff’s helicopter.

Dallas’ was later reunited with her family, who is new to the area.