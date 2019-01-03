  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Placer County

AUBURN (CBS13) – Placer County air operations deputies decided to give a lost dog they found a little bit of special treatment.

The sheriff’s department says air ops deputies spotted a lost Jack Russel Terrier named Dallas running down the runway at the Auburn Airport.

Deputies were able to chase Dallas down and get him to safety.

The 15-year-old dog was then treated to special tour of the hangar – and even got to sit in the co-pilot seat of Placer Sheriff’s helicopter.

Dallas’ was later reunited with her family, who is new to the area.

